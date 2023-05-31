Search icon
Days after IPL 2023 title win, CSK skipper MS Dhoni set to be admitted to hospital for…: Report

Few days ago, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had said in a press conference that Dhoni was playing in IPL 2023 with a knee injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to be admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for series of tests on his knees. According to report, Dhoni would be admitted to hospital later this week.

It may be recalled that Dhoni played in IPL 2023 nursing a knee injury and the CSK skipper was seen limping several times throughout the tournament. Dhoni was seen walking with ice bag on his knee during the lap of honour at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium after CSK’s last match of the IPL 2023.

Few days ago, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had said in a press conference that Dhoni was playing in IPL 2023 with a knee injury. “He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat. But still what you saw (against RR) is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional,” Fleming had said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has already announced that he is not thinking of retiring from IPL and would like to represent CSK in the next season of the cash-rich tournament as well. “If you circumstantially see, it’s the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they’ve shown their love and emotion, it’s something I need to do for them,” he added.

 

