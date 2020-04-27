Can Jasprit Bumrah become number one bowler in all formats? Yuvraj Singh believes so

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh showered praises over Jasprit Bumrah claiming that the speedster has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

During an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj said: "You need to believe that you would be the number one bowler in the world. You should not be bothered about what the outside world thinks."

"You have the potential to be the number one bowler in the world in all the formats. Your focus should be to become the number one bowler for the next two years. You are the most mature guy on the side. You are one of the nicest guys".

The former star all-rounder also gave some advice to the youngsters in the Men In Blue side and told them to focus on Test cricket more.

"My advice to the rest of the team would be to focus on Test cricket. The senior guys should look to support the younger guys."

"You need to be careful about what you say in the media. Be yourself but you are an ambassador for the country. You will be motivating people. You are in a position to inspire the people," said Yuvraj.

Bumrah is key member of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.