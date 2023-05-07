'Best player in the world': Ex-PCB chairman compares Babar Azam to Aussie legend Don Bradman

Image Source: Twitter

Ramiz Raja, the former chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently made a bold statement by drawing a comparison between Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, and the legendary Australian cricketer, Don Bradman.

Ramiz emphasized that Babar, who currently holds the top spot in the ODI rankings, has statistically established himself as the best player in the world.

“Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman,” Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz praised Pakistan's captain, Babar, stating that he has never witnessed such remarkable consistency from a player in such a high-stakes format. Babar's exceptional century propelled Pakistan to a resounding 102-run victory over New Zealand in the fourth match.

“I have never seen so much consistency from a player in such a risky format. The base of which is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggles," Raja said.

Babar scored an impressive 107 runs off 117 balls, leading Pakistan to a total of 334/6. In response, New Zealand struggled and were all out for a mere 232 runs, which became the lowest total of the series. This victory propelled Pakistan to the top spot as the world's number one ODI team.

Furthermore, Babar's exceptional performance also saw him surpass South African Hashim Amla's record of completing 5000 runs in 101 innings. Babar achieved this feat in just 97 innings.

“He is fastest to 5000 ODI runs and has surpassed many legends like Viv Richards, which is a big achievement. He is the reason why Pakistan has become the number one team in ODI rankings,” Raja added.

