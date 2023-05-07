IPL 2023: Virat Kohli gets engaged in fun banter with Ishant Sharma and other DC players, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Saturday, the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by a significant margin of 7 wickets, with 20 balls to spare. Despite RCB's valiant effort in posting a fighting total of 182 runs, Delhi managed to chase it down with ease in just 16.4 overs, thanks to Phil Salt's sensational knock of 87 off only 45 balls.

Even after Delhi put a damper on Virat Kohli's homecoming, the RCB legend was seen in high spirits as he engaged in friendly banter with Ishant Sharma and other DC players after the match.

Ishant and Virat share a cordial relationship, having played a lot of cricket together in their hometown of Delhi. This bond was evident at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the match, where the two were seen exchanging pleasantries. A video of Kohli cracking jokes has since gone viral on social media, showcasing the lighter side of the competitive sport.

"When in Delhi. Presenting 111 seconds full of smiles ft. @imVkohli to brighten your day #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB |@RCBTweets," the IPL captioned the post on Twitter.

At his home ground in the IPL 2023, Kohli made history. The former RCB skipper achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first player to score 7,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league.

"It is just another milestone on the journey. It’s a nice number, I just saw it on the screen. If it helps the team, I am happy to contribute. It’s a special moment for me, my family is here, my coach is here, Anushka is here. My whole journey started here. I was watched by the selectors at this ground and selected. I feel nothing but gratitude, god has blessed me with such amazing things, I can only bow down,” Kohli said.

In regards to the current standings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently positioned at fifth place, while the Delhi Capitals are situated at second to last.

