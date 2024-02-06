Twitter
Cricket

Ben Stokes slams DRS verdict on Zak Crawley’s LBW, says 'technology has gone wrong…’

Ben Stokes feels that technology erred in Zak Crawley's dismissal during the second innings of the 2nd Test between India and England. The DRS review surprised fans as Kuldeep dismissed Crawley.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Ben Stokes voiced his discontent, emphasizing that Zak Crawley's lbw dismissal in the second innings of the Vizag Test was a moment where technology inaccurately influenced the decision. Crawley's departure during England's pursuit of India's 399-run target in the second innings of the Vizag Test stirred controversy.

Despite confidently amassing 73 runs from 132 balls, his promising innings was abruptly halted by a contentious LBW decision involving Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. Initially declared not out by the on-field umpire, the decision was overturned after India's review showed the ball tracking to hit the stumps. Fans and commentators were left astonished, disputing that the impact was outside the leg stump.

The successful review by the Indian team resulted in further breakthroughs as England struggled to build partnerships post Crawley's dismissal. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin each claimed three wickets, securing India a 106-run victory in the second Test against England.

In the post-match press conference, England skipper Stokes addressed the issue, firmly stating that the decision made was ultimately incorrect.

'My personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion. That's where I stand on it,' said Stokes during the post-match presentation. Technology in the game is obviously there, and everyone understands the reasons it can never be 100 percent. That's why we have the 'umpire's call,' that's why it's in place.'

'So when it's not 100 percent, I don't think it's unfair for someone to say, 'I think the technology has got it wrong.' I will say that, but in a game full of ifs, buts, and maybes, I am not going to say that's the reason why we haven't got the result we wanted,' he added.

'You can't really do much with things that have been and gone. You can't overturn a decision that has been made,' Stokes concluded.

