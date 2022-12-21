BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Good news for Hardik Pandya, Surya? Players who may be axed

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan in line to land bumper pay rise

The BCCI is set to reveal annual player contracts for 2022-23 today (December 21) and it is expected that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav would receive bumper promotions.

Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are currently in Grade C of BCCI Central Contracts but it is likely that both would land Grade A contracts.

It is to be noted that 2023 and 2024 are crucial for Indian white-ball cricketers as the 50-over World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2023, while T20 World Cup will be played in 2024. Several senior cricketers are expected to retire from T20 before the World Cup and it is likely that the BCCI would appoint Hardik Pandya as the new skipper of the Indian T20 team.

Spinner Axar Patel is another big name who is expected to get a promotion as he is representing the Indian cricket team in all three formats of the game and he is performing well too.

Young opener Shubman Gill is also in line to receive a promotion as he has impressed everyone with his superb show with the bat in both Test and ODI.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is also expected to find a place in the Grade C category together with all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar are expected to remain in the Grade C category.

The likes of Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha are highly unlikely to retain their central contract.

2021-22 player contracts:

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Grade A+ players receive Rs 7 crore each.

Grade A: R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

Players in Grade A get Rs 5 crore each.

Grade B: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Grade B players get Rs 3 crore each.

Grade C: Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hanuma Vihari, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal.

Grade C players get Rs 1 crore each.