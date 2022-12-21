IPL 2023 auction: Cameron Green, Ben Stokes or Sam Curran? Anil Kumble chooses overseas pick for Punjab Kings

Anil Kumble backs Punjab Kings to go big on an overseas all-rounder

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach Anil Kumble has stated that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is likely to go big to rope in an overseas all-rounder in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.

Having failed to get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy so far, the franchise from Mohali has appointed former World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their next gaffer, while Shikhar Dhawan will be leading PBKS in IPL 2023 season.

As far as the IPL 2023 auction is concerned, Kumble has backed PBKS to go all guns blazing behind one of the star overseas all-rounders such as Cameron Green, Ben Stokes or Sam Curran. Green in particular has been impressive and will be entering the auction for the first time in his career.

Speaking in an interview with Jio Cinema, the former Indian spin wizard praised Green, while adding that his ability to hit the deck and play those big shots may well tempt the Kings.

"Punjab Kings have let go of their overseas all-rounder in Odean Smith. So, they will certainly look for an overseas all-rounder. So, there is Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran," said Kumble.

He continued, "In my view they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace, he is tall, hits the deck hard and can also bat in the top three. So that’s something I think Punjab will look to do. And they certainly need an overseas all-rounder."

After a disappointing campaign in IPL 2022 under Mayank Agarwal's leadership, PBKS are seeking to usher in a new era, having changed their captain and coach. They have Rs 32.2 crore remaining in their kitty for IPL 2023 auction and 12 slots to fill.

"The other two slots for the overseas options they have, they have plenty of options, they have plenty of money to spend. So, I guess they will probably fill up with an overseas spinning all-rounder and a batter," added Kumble further.