IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rahul Dravid offers advice to Mushfiqur Rahim, his gesture for Team India coach goes viral

Rahul Dravid offers advice to Mushfiqur Rahim

Team India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the 2nd Test in Dhaka from Thursday onwards, but before the final assignment of the two sides in the year 2022, there is an interesting video featuring Indian coach Rahul Dravid and Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim that is going viral.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has so far struggled to make an impression against the Men in Blue, from the ODI series, through to the red-ball cricket.

Having recorded scores of 18, 12, 7, 28 and 23 in his past five innings, the experienced campaigner will have another opportunity to right his wrongs against KL Rahul's side.

Mushfiqur was recently spotted taking advice from Rahul Dravid and the Indian coach's animated chat has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Mushfiqur Rahim spotted with indian coach Rahul Dravid during the practice session. Learning from the best!



Video courtesy : @BDCricTime#RahulDravid #BANvIND

From the looks of it, the former Indian skipper Dravid explained to Rahim with multiple hand gestures how to tackle spinners, after which the Bangladesh vice-captain hugged the Indian legend.

Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the series, the Men in Blue will be hoping to end the year on a winning note, which will also keep their hopes alive of making it through to the final of the World Test Championship next year.

Currently, India are second in the latest WTC standings and they need to win at least 4 of their remaining five Test matches. After the Dhaka Test, the India side is scheduled to take on Australia in four-match Test series at home in 2023.

With Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini injured, Rahul will count on others to step up and help the visitors clean sweep the home side.