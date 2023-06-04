Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School, inspire classmates to take up cricket

They were able to learn from top industry professionals and gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the entertainment and media sectors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School, inspire classmates to take up cricket
Image Source: Twitter

Pakistan's cricket captain, Babar Azam, and his teammate, Mohammad Rizwan, recently had the opportunity to attend the esteemed Harvard Business School. They enrolled in the executive education program focused on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports, making them the first cricketers to attend the prestigious institution. The program was held from May 31 to June 3 in Boston, Massachusetts.

This unique opportunity allowed Azam and Rizwan to expand their knowledge and skills in the business side of the sports industry. They were able to learn from top industry professionals and gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the entertainment and media sectors.

Babar Azam took the twitter to share his thoughts. He wrote, “Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.”

A female classmate of Babar’s shared a picture on social media, captioned with, “Finding my next career as a cricket player.”

Meanwhile, the talented wicketkeeper-batter, Rizwan, graciously presented a book of the Holy Quran to a distinguished member of the esteemed Harvard Business School faculty.

The Pakistani duo has joined the long list of top-tier sportspeople who have pursued this course previously. This list includes footballers such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, and Oliver Kahn, as well as NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, and Paul Gasol.

READ| 'Got good temperament and...': Dilip Vengsarkar heaps huge praise on Indian star opener

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.