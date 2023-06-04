Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School, inspire classmates to take up cricket

Image Source: Twitter

Pakistan's cricket captain, Babar Azam, and his teammate, Mohammad Rizwan, recently had the opportunity to attend the esteemed Harvard Business School. They enrolled in the executive education program focused on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports, making them the first cricketers to attend the prestigious institution. The program was held from May 31 to June 3 in Boston, Massachusetts.

This unique opportunity allowed Azam and Rizwan to expand their knowledge and skills in the business side of the sports industry. They were able to learn from top industry professionals and gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the entertainment and media sectors.

Babar Azam took the twitter to share his thoughts. He wrote, “Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.”

Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.#Harvard pic.twitter.com/ofRycvI3VX — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 3, 2023

A female classmate of Babar’s shared a picture on social media, captioned with, “Finding my next career as a cricket player.”

Babar And Rizwan with their classmate. Both inspire more people towards cricket . #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/bZREM55nlk — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the talented wicketkeeper-batter, Rizwan, graciously presented a book of the Holy Quran to a distinguished member of the esteemed Harvard Business School faculty.

Rizwan is doing what he is best at, Ma Sha Allah spreading Islam. #MohammadRizwan pic.twitter.com/9xc1I2bSnj — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) June 4, 2023

The Pakistani duo has joined the long list of top-tier sportspeople who have pursued this course previously. This list includes footballers such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, and Oliver Kahn, as well as NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, and Paul Gasol.

