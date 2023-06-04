'Got good temperament and...': Dilip Vengsarkar heaps huge praise on Indian star opener

Dilip Vengsarkar (File Photo)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) opener, Shubman Gill, had a remarkable 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, smashing an incredible 890 runs in 17 games with an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. This included a phenomenal run of three centuries in the last five games, culminating in a breathtaking 129 off just 60 balls in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians.

Gill's outstanding form has also extended to all forms of cricket for India in 2023, with a brilliant Test century in the fourth match of the series against Australia at home.

As the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia approaches, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has heaped praise on Gill. Vengsarkar, affectionately known as the 'Colonel' and renowned for his own exceptional performances in England, believes that Gill possesses the skills to excel on an international level.

Vengsarkar has expressed his confidence in Gill's potential, highlighting his technical mastery, disposition, and ability to win matches. The former cricketer has emphasized Gill's extraordinary qualities, which make him a valuable asset to the Indian cricket team.

"Shubman Gill is an outstanding cricketer. We expect a lot from him. He has a very bright future for India. He is a very skilful player. He has got a good temperament and all the other necessary qualities to play for India for a long time and developed into a match-winner," Vengsarkar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He emphasised that Gill's batting style meets with the game's regulations. “If you look at his batting carefully, the strokes he plays are mostly according to the manual. They are all cricketing shots, even in the T20 format. That is why he is an all-format player." he added.

The highly anticipated World Test Championship final is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 7th, and all eyes will be on India's talented batsman, Shubman Gill, as he takes on the challenge of performing on a dynamic pitch at The Oval in London.

