Cricket

AUS vs WI: Tim David hits monstrous 110m six vs West Indies in the 2nd T20I, watch video

David went 4, 6, 6, 4 on the first four balls of the 17th over bowled by Obed McCoy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Tim David is making his presence felt in the Australian setup ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in less than two weeks after years of success for Singapore and different worldwide T20 leagues. David contributed to Australia's series-clinching 31-run triumph over the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday, October 7, striking a quickfire 20-ball 42 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

At the fall of Glenn Maxwell's wicket in the 13th over of Australia's innings, David went in to bat with the hosts at 100/4, opener David Warner having scored a remarkable 75 off those. The right-hander blasted four fours and three sixes in 4.2 overs at the crease to get his side past 150 and set up a strong finish.

David went 4, 6, 6, 4 on the first four balls of the 17th over bowled by Obed McCoy. The first four was cut hard to the sweeper cover fence, while the second came off a powerful swing that helped him dispatch a slower one over long-on.

McCoy went slow once again, and David Kust blasted it away from well inside his crease, all the way into the upper tier over deep midwicket. After slamming a low full-toss for a four through extra cover, he was caught leg-before the following ball. After being put in to bat, Australia finished with a total of 178/7.

David, a member of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, made his debut in the recent three-match T20I series in India, scoring a magnificent 27-ball 54 in the decider in Hyderabad. He was one of the Mumbai Indians' bright lights in an otherwise poor IPL season earlier this year.

West Indies could only manage 147/8 in the given 20 overs, with no of their batters reaching 30. Mitchell Starc finished his four overs with 4/20, while Pat Cummins returned 2/32. On Wednesday, October 5, the hosts won the series opener by three wickets with one ball remaining at Carrara Oval in Queensland.

