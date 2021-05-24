Asked to describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in one word, THIS is what Suryakumar Yadav replied

Suryakumar Yadav in recent times has reaped the benefits of his consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by when he donned the Indian jersey.

Suryakumar Yadav has made sure he played with India's best be it in the cash-rich tournament or with the Indian team. So when Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman hosted a Q and A (question and answer) session on his Instagram account on Saturday, he received one question by a fan asking him to describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in one word.

In his answer, Suryakumar used the term "legend" for Dhoni and "inspiration" for Indian captain Kohli. The 30-year-old described Rohit Sharma as "Hitman".

While mentioning the best innings of his life, the batsman singled out his T20I debut against England, where he scored his first runs with an astonishing six over fine-leg off Jofra Archer.

Suryakumar Yadav, during IPL 2021, before the season was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, scored 173 runs in 7 matches. In IPL 2020, he amassed 420 runs in 16 matches.

Also read Bad news for Virat Kohli as his childhood coach passes away

As for Team India, they will be traveling to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against the hosts.

While Suryakumar Yadav is not part of the Test squad, he would likely find a ticket to Sri Lanka, where India will play a limited-overs series in July.