Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

The tournament will kick off with an electrifying encounter between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, announced the highly anticipated schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. This prestigious event will witness the participation of six teams, divided into two groups of three each. The tournament will be held across four magnificent venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, adding to the grandeur and excitement.

Group A comprises the co-hosts Pakistan, along with cricket powerhouse India and Nepal. On the other hand, Group B is occupied by the formidable teams of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. 

The tournament will kick off with an electrifying encounter between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan. This opening match will set the tone for the entire competition, igniting the fervor and enthusiasm of cricket fans worldwide. However, the pinnacle of excitement will undoubtedly be reached when arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off on September 2 in Kandy. This highly anticipated match has always been a highlight of any cricket tournament, capturing the attention and emotions of millions of fans.

The grand finale of the Asia Cup 2023 will take place on September 17 in the vibrant city of Colombo. 

Colombo, with its rich cricketing heritage, will proudly host six of the thirteen exhilarating games.  Multan, on the other hand, will have the honor of hosting the tournament opener, a match that will set the stage for the thrilling journey ahead. Additionally, Lahore and Kandy will each host three matches.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

Group Stage

Pakistan vs Nepal (3:30 PM), Wednesday, August 30, Multan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (2:00 PM), Thursday, August 31, Kandy

Pakistan vs India (2:00 PM), Saturday, September 2, Kandy

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (3:30 PM), Sunday, September 3, Lahore

India vs Nepal (2:00 PM), Monday, September 4, Kandy

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (3:30 PM), Tuesday, September 5, Lahore

Super 4s

A1 vs B2 (3:30 PM), Wednesday, September 6, Lahore

B1 vs B2 (2:00 PM), Saturday, September 9, Colombo

A1 vs A2 (2:00 PM), Sunday, September 10, Colombo

A2 vs B1 (2:00 PM), Tuesday, September 12, Colombo

A1 vs B1 (2:00 PM), Thursday, September 14, Colombo

A2 vs B2 (2:00 PM), Friday, September 15, Colombo

Final

Super 4s 1 vs Super 4s 2 (2:00 PM), Friday, September 17, Colombo

