'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Sudharsan's exceptional batting skills have been consistently showcased in domestic cricket, capturing the attention of both fans and critics alike.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A comfortably defeated Pakistan A by eight wickets on Wednesday, July 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This victory further solidified their dominant run in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, securing their top position in the points table.

Sudharsan's exceptional batting skills have been consistently showcased in domestic cricket, capturing the attention of both fans and critics alike. His remarkable performances for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL over the past two years have elevated his reputation. However, this season, Sudharsan took his game to new heights with a majestic 96 runs against the formidable Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. This outstanding display further enhanced his standing in the Indian cricket circuit.

Fans were quick to acknowledge Sudharsan's impressive knock against the Pakistan A side, expressing their reactions on Twitter. 

Let's take a look at some of the top responses:

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Pakistan A team struggled to make an impact, managing to score only 205 runs before being all-out in 48 overs. The India A team's pacer, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, made an impressive start by taking two quick wickets, reducing Pakistan to a mere 9/2 in just four overs.

However, opener Sahibzada Farhan (35) and Haseebullah Khan (27) managed to stabilize the innings with a 36-run partnership. Their efforts were cut short in the 13th over when Riyan Parag dismissed Farhan, breaking their partnership.

The momentum shifted in India's favor when left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar (3/36) dismantled Pakistan's middle order, taking three crucial wickets in quick succession. Even the opposition skipper, Mohammad Haris (15), fell victim to Suthar's skillful bowling.

Despite the setbacks, Qasim Akram (48), Mubasir Khan (28), and Mehran Mumtaz (25) made valuable contributions in the lower order, helping Pakistan reach a total of 205. However, it was Rajvardhan Hangargekar who stole the show in the bowling department, impressively taking a five-wicket haul.

In an impressive chase, Abhishek Sharma (20) and Sai Sudharsan provided India with a solid start, forming a 58-run opening partnership. However, Pakistan found a breakthrough in the 12th over when Mubasir Khan dismissed Sharma, giving them a much-needed boost. Yet, this momentary joy for the men in green was short-lived as Nikin Jose (53) and Sudharshan joined forces, creating a formidable 99-run partnership for the second wicket. Their collaboration propelled India towards their target with ease.

Sai Sudharsan (104*) then showcased his exceptional skills, reaching a well-deserved century alongside Yash Dhull (21*), who provided valuable support. Together, they guided India to victory in just 36.4 overs. Sudharsan, the left-handed batsman, not only achieved this remarkable milestone but also concluded the match in a spectacular fashion, smashing two sixes.

READ| India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

