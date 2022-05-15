Andrew Symonds (1975-2022): A look at the career stats of the Australian cricket icon

Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds will always be remembered as one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball and among the top all-rounders that the world has seen in the field of cricket. His cricketing numbers speak for the kind of all-rounder he was. He represented the Australian team between 1998 to 2009. Let's have a look at the career stats of the Australian all-rounder in all the formats of the game.

READ: Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dies in a car crash

Andrey Symonds in Test matches

Andrew Symonds made his Test debut for the Australian cricket team in 2004 during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. A lot of questions were raised over his selection in the Test squad as he didn't have great cricketing numbers in his first-class career and he replaced Simon Katich in the team who had just scored a century in the previous series.

His debut series for the Australian cricket team wasn't as per his expectations as he failed to score more than 25 runs in any of his four innings and Symonds was soon dropped from the Test squad. He was recalled back to the team in 2005 and soon cemented his place in the squad with some fine performances.

READ: When Michael Clarke sent Andrew Symonds back from a series for skipping a team meeting

Andrew Symonds played 26 Test matches during his international career in which he scored 1462 runs at an average of 40.61. Andrew Symonds also took 24 wickets during his Test career. He played his last Test match in the year 2008 against South Africa.

Andrey Symonds in the ODIs

Andrew Symonds made his ODI debut in 1998 which was 6 years before his Test debut. He didn't have best of the starts to his ODI career and mostly used to play as a backup for a few years if any other player from the Australian team got injured. He cemented his place in the ODI squad during ICC CWC 2003.

READ: Lakshya Sen to Srikanth Kidambi, meet Indian squad that made it to Thomas Cup 2022 final for the first time

During Australia's first match of the ICC CWC 2003, Andrew Symonds scored 143 not-out against Pakistan and took the Australian score from 86-4 to 310-8. Following this breakthrough series, Symonds became consistently effective and a core member of the ODI team.

Andrew Symonds played his last ODI game against Pakistan in 2009. He played 198 ODI's for the Australian team and scored 5088 runs with 133 wickets to his name.