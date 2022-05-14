Lakshya Sen to Srikanth Kidambi, meet Indian squad that made it to Thomas Cup 2022 final for first time

As the Indian men's team is gearing up for the final, a look at the squad that is fighting hard on the court to register their names in history.

Surely it was a historic event on Friday for the Indian Men's badminton team in Thailand after they reached the final of the Thomas Cup 2022 for the very first time. While the team and fans are cheering and rooting for the side, the men have stated, that the job is not yet done.

Placed in Group C of the Thomas Cup, India faced Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada. They, with their stellar squad, covered all bases and made it to the semi-final.

In the semi-final, India met a tough challenge in the face of Denmark, but Lakshya Sen and Co emerged victoriously and will play Indonesia in the final. The Indian team, which had never gone past the semi-final stage after 1979, has shown tremendous fighting spirit after they outwit the 2016 champions.

Now, as the side is gearing up for the final, a look at the team that is fighting hard on the court to register their names in history.