Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia, a Queensland police statement said on Saturday night.

Symonds, 46, is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

According to reports, Symonds had been involved in a single vehicle incident in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.

READ | Lakshya Sen to Srikanth Kidambi, meet Indian squad that made it to Thomas Cup 2022 final for first time.