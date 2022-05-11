Ailing Indian cricketer Vijay Yadav gets financial support from BCCI after social media uproar

Former Indians cricketer gets financial aid from BCCI

On May 7th, senior sports journalist, Vijay Lokapally took to Twitter and shared Yadav’s health condition. Yadav is already on dialysis and suffered two heart attacks.

He Tweeted, "Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heart attacks. He was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal.

Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heartattacks. He was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal. pic.twitter.com/AlPY3cv7qf — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) May 7, 2022

Yadav, 55, was known to be a strong wicketkeeper and a handy lower-order batter who liked to score at a good strike rate. His only Test appearance came against Zimbabwe in Delhi in March 1993. Yadav was credited with two stumpings in Zimbabwe's first innings, which included that of the legendary Andy Flower who had scored 115 runs. Yadav also played 19 ODIs, scoring 118 runs and accounting for 19 dismissals (12 catches and seven stumpings).

In his latest tweet, he has confirmed that BCCI will bear the expenses of his medical treatment and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has ensured him help for the future as well.

Happy to share that @BCCI will take care of all medical expenses for former India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav. BCCI secretary @JayShah spoke to Vijay and assured him all help for the future. Thank you BCCI and Jay Shah.. pic.twitter.com/XYiyRSICrW — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) May 9, 2022

The last few years have been very troublesome for the cricketer. Yadav got brutally injured in a car accident that took place in Faridabad, in 2006. Ever since he has been struggling with his health issues. In the accident, he also lost his 11-year-old daughter.