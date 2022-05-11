IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan shares intense workout video with Punjab Kings team owner Preity Zinta, watch

Shikhar Dhawan working out with Preity Zinta

Shikhar Dhawan was joined by Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta for the workout session on Tuesday. A video has been posted by the stylish left-handed batsman from Punjab Kings on his Instagram account in which both can be seen working out together.

The video has got more than 3.5 million views already. It shows Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta in an intense gym session but they seem to be enjoying and having lots of fun doing various exercises. “Had a great gym session,” says the caption of the video. Check out now.

This video has been receiving a massive response in terms of likes and views on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most number of runs for Punjab Kings during this season and is at the third spot in terms of highest run-getters of this season. He has scored 381 runs for Punjab Kings in 11 IPL innings.

Punjab Kings lost their last IPL match on May 7 to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. In the 10-team tournament, Punjab Kings are at the eighth spot currently with five wins and six losses so far. Their next match is against RCB on May 13.