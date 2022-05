RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

DC vs RR dream11

Delhi Capitals come here with a big defeat against the Chennai Super Kings and must win this game to keep their hopes for a playoff berth alive. The Rajasthan Royals on the other hand did well to win the last game against the Punjab Kings.

READ: Arjun Tendulkar turns 'Master Chef' as he cooks for Mumbai Indians teammates, pic goes viral

Delhi Capitals have been inconsistent, and their bowling attack has been a major concern for the side. Their new ball attack has looked ineffective, and the side can least afford so against the strong batting line-up that the Rajasthan Royals have.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs RR – IPL 2022

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Simron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Shardul Thakur, Prasiddh Krishna

READ: Ruled out of IPL 2022, will Suryakumar Yadav miss India's tour of South Africa as well?

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs RR – IPL 2022

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Simron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Shardul Thakur, Prasiddh Krishna

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra

DC vs RR My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Simron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Shardul Thakur, Prasiddh Krishna

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 22, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra

DC vs RR My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Simron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Shardul Thakur, Prasiddh Krishna