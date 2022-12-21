Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, valuation of league crosses Rs 91,000 crore; 75% jump since 2020: Reports

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, the valuation of IPL has crossed 91,000 crores as per recent reports, which is a 75% rise since the year 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, valuation of league crosses Rs 91,000 crore; 75% jump since 2020: Reports
IPL's valuation has crossed Rs 91,000 crore, 75% increase since 2020

Ahead of the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, fans of Indian cricket would be delighted to know that the valuation of the cash-rich league has crossed 91,000 crores. 

The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Kochi on December 23, but before that, the brand continues to soar to new heights as the IPL ecosystem is now worth $11 billion ($10. 9 BN) as per a report released by D & P Advisory firm. 

IPL has now become a 'decacorn', meaning that the entity has crossed a valuation of $10 billion, and in such cases, a business is called a decacorn. 

READ| IPL 2023 auction: From MI to CSK, major concerns for every franchise; how they can be resolved

How IPL became a 'decacorn' and its value zoomed past USD 10 billion

As per the same report, IPL was valued at around $ 6.2 billion in 2020, but since then the value of the league as well as the franchise involved has doubled, as per a report titled 'Beyond 22 Yards'.

The new media rights deal of IPL for the 2023 to 2027 cycle is one of the main factors behind the massive boost in the league's valuation. As compared to the previous cycle, the league will rake in 100% more money from the previous cycle. 

While Disney Star won the rights for IPL's tv broadcast rights for an eyewatering sum of 23,575 crores, Viacome18 bagged digital rights for 23,758 crores. It was the very first time two separate entities won the broadcast rights. 

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Cameron Green, Ben Stokes or Sam Curran? Anil Kumble chooses overseas pick for Punjab Kings

Apart from this, the entry of two new franchises in IPL, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants for a combined sum of $1. 6 billion has also boosted the valuation. 

The valuation of the two new IPL franchises is at least six to seven times more than the previous franchises sold by BCCI. 

There are also other factors such as the increase of matches in a single season from 74 to 94 in the next cycle. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.