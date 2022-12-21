IPL 2023 auction: From MI to CSK, major concerns for every franchise; how they can be resolved

IPL 2023 auction

The most anticipated event of the year-end, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi with all ten franchises of the cash-rich league set to come together for an epic faceoff.

With the 16th edition of IPL set to begin in late March, all the franchises are going to battle it out among themselves to complete their respective squads.

As many as 405 players are set to go under the hammer, however, since every franchise has already retained their core group of players, and a franchise can only have up to 25 players in their squads, only 87 slots are remaining to be filled.

Out of them, only 30 overseas players can be bought in total.

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction here's what every IPL team needs to do in the auction room:

Mumbai Indians:

After a difficult season last year, MI must look for a replacement for Kieron Pollard, Cameron Green may perhaps fit the bill. A third pacer to complement Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer could be needed, as well as a recognised spinner like Adil Rashid

Chennai Super Kings:

Similar to MI, CSK also struggled for consistency last term. They also will be without stalwart Dwayne Bravo, and a successor for him would be high on the agenda. Sam Curran could be the answer to that, while a replacement for Robin Uthappa is also needed. N Jagadeeshan has been in sublime form and must be bought back, while they can also consider players like Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

After seeing Virat Kohli struggle up top last year, buying an opener should be on the card for RCB, which will allow Kohli to bat at number 3 again. Mayank Agarwal again could come in handy. They also need to add a pacer to work in tandem with Josh Hazlewood, someone like Jaydev Unadkat could address that issue.

Delhi Capitals:

Finding a replacement for Shardul Thakur would be an issue, due to the lack of pace-bowling all-rounders. Cameron Green could be high on their agenda, while a backup for Rishabh Pant would be needed after they let KS Bharat go.

Gujarat Titans:

After trading Lockie Ferguson to KKR, Gujarat Titans need to add some pace battery, while they could also target an opener to partner Shubman Gill, and a middle-order batsman.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

While the batting seems sorted, a pacer to compliment Lockie and Shardul would be high on the agenda for the two-time champions, and a wicketkeeper as well, Nicholas Pooran may well be a good pick for that role.

Lucknow Super Giants:

An overseas all-rounder would be of high demand as far as LSG are concerned, whereas a middle-order batsman, someone like Kane Williamson could add more steel to their batting, whereas they also need a pacer after the departures of Dushmantha Chameera and Andrew Tye.

Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings need to replace Mayank Agarwal, they may well go for Kane Williamson and an overseas all-rounder like Green or Ben Stokes.

Rajasthan Royals:

While the Sanju Samson-led unit has most of their bases covered, they may go for an all-rounder, and an overseas batsman, as well as an Indian middle-order batsman. They might as well plot a homecoming for Ben Stokes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Last but not the least, SRH have a lot to do. They need to get themselves a captain, someone like Mayank Agarwal could do well for them. A spin bowler would also be needed, while they may also go back for Pooran, but on a reduced salary. Also, an overseas all-rounder would add to the team's balance.