Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, Rashid Khan pens lengthy note; demands lifting of Taliban ban on women's education

Rashid Khan demands lifting of ban on women's education

One of Afghanistan's top superstars, Rashid Khan has come out in support of women in his nation, demanding the lifting of the Taliban ban on women's education. Rashid, who has been retained by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, penned a lengthy note in Arabic and shared it on social media.

In his note, Rashid called for lifting the ban on girls going to school and university. There has been a huge campaign going on social media, with the hashtag #LetAfghanGirlsLearn, and Rashid has also joined the bandwagon.

Ever since Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, they banned women from attending high school, and while it was promised that the ban was temporary, they never fulfilled those promises and the situation has only gotten worse.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he feels after KKR lose matches, watch hilarious video

Many social media activists have also called out Taliban for the situation in Afghanistan, as there are discussions being held on the curriculum and uniform for women. Many were allowed to attend universities under strict rules, having to cover their hair, while wearing long black robes, and following strict gender segregation.

Apart from Rashid, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi also raised his voice against the ban on women's education, sharing a tweet in Arabic himself, with a picture of a woman studying in a burqa.

Rashid also retweeted Nabi's post on Twitter.

READ| IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises

Talking about Rashid's performances in IPL, he played a key role as Gujarat Titans won their inaugural title in their maiden campaign in the cash-rich league, with the Afghanistan spin wizard contribution with both the bat, and ball.