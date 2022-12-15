IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, meet the smart brains who do all the planning for the auctions, who are behind the spotlight but work incredibly hard.
With nearly a week to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, all the 10 franchises must be busy finalising their plans, and shortlisting players that each franchise will bid for. A lot of planning goes into the process and it takes some smart brains to assess the performances of players ahead of every IPL season.
From Sunrisers Hyderabad's beauty with brain Kaviya Maran to Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir, meet the smart brains who do all the planning ahead of IPL auctions and create a strategy for their respective IPL franchises.
1. Kaviya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have always had a strong-looking bowling attack, Kaviya Maran is said to be behind the strategies, and the beauty with brains also attended the SA20 auction recently for SRH's sister franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
2. Gautam Gambhir - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Even though Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may only have been around for just one season, there's a reason they opted to rope in Gautam Gambhir who won two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is known to be one of the smartest brains in the field of cricket.
3. Kiran Kumar Grandhi - Delhi Capitals (DC)
During the IPL 2023 auction, Delhi Capitals' (DC) owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi hogged the limelight for his brilliant strategies, not just helping his side buy good players, but he also foiled the bids of many other teams. There's a reason why there was no mass exodus at DC, and they retained majority of their players bought last year.
4. Mike Hesson - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson has been around for a while and there has been an upwards curve in the franchise's performances in IPL recently. He is the reason behind that, and they also didn't let go of many players ahead of IPL 2023 auction, thus proving their recruitment was on point last year.
5. Preity Zinta - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
The owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Priety Zinta has been associated with the Mohali-based since the beginning of IPL, and even though she missed the last IPL auction, fans will be hoping to see the beauty with brains back for the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23.