IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, meet the smart brains who do all the planning for the auctions, who are behind the spotlight but work incredibly hard.

With nearly a week to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, all the 10 franchises must be busy finalising their plans, and shortlisting players that each franchise will bid for. A lot of planning goes into the process and it takes some smart brains to assess the performances of players ahead of every IPL season.

From Sunrisers Hyderabad's beauty with brain Kaviya Maran to Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir, meet the smart brains who do all the planning ahead of IPL auctions and create a strategy for their respective IPL franchises.