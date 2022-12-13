Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023: Auction list RELEASED, 273 Indian, 132 overseas players; check full list here

The IPL 2023 auction has 119 capped players and 282 uncapped players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

IPL 2023: Auction list RELEASED, 273 Indian, 132 overseas players; check full list here
File Photo

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 auction, the complete list of players that will be going under the hammer was released on Tuesday. The IPL 2023 auction will consist of 405 players up for grabs. Out of these 273 are Indian players while another 132 are foreign players. The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. The IPL 2023 auction has 119 capped players and 282 uncapped players. 

Indian players

Mayank Agarwal 
Ajinkya Rahane 
Ishant Sharma 
Jaydev Unadkat 
Mayank Markande 
Shubham Khajuria 
Rohan Kunnummal 
Chethan L.R. 
Shaik Rasheed 
Anmolpreet Singh
Himmat Singh
Priyam Garg 
Saurabh Kumar
Vivrant Sharma
Nishant Sindhu
Sanvir Singh
Shashank Singh
Samarth Vyas
K.S. Bharat
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Dinesh Bana
Abhimanyu Easwaran
N. Jagadeesan
Sumit Kumar
Upendra Singh Yadav
Vaibhav Arora
K.M. Asif
Mukesh Kumar
Shivam Mavi
Yash Thakur 
Mujtaba Yousuf
Murugan Ashwin
Chintal Gandhi
Shreyas Gopal
S Midhun
Himanshu Sharma 

Overseas players

Harry Brook 
Joe Root 
Rilee Rossouw 
Kane Williamson 
Sam Curran 
Cameron Green 
Shakib Al Hasan 
Jason Holder 
Sikandar Raza 
Odean Smith 
Ben Stokes 
Tom Banton 
Litton Das 
Heinrich Klaasen 
Kusal Mendis
Nicholas Pooran
Phil Salt
Chris Jordan 
Adam Milne 
Jhye Richardson 
Reece Topley 
Akeal Hosein
Mujeeb Rahman
Adil Rashid
Tabraiz Shamsi
Adam Zampa
Corbin Bosch
Lance Morris
Izharulhuq Naveed
Travis Head

READ | IPL 2023 Retention Day highlights: All the numbers behind IPL 2023 auction, players, purse value, remaining slots

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022
Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Read these RBI rules before subscribing to bank lockers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.