IPL 2023: Auction list RELEASED, 273 Indian, 132 overseas players; check full list here

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 auction, the complete list of players that will be going under the hammer was released on Tuesday. The IPL 2023 auction will consist of 405 players up for grabs. Out of these 273 are Indian players while another 132 are foreign players. The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. The IPL 2023 auction has 119 capped players and 282 uncapped players.
Indian players
Mayank Agarwal
Ajinkya Rahane
Ishant Sharma
Jaydev Unadkat
Mayank Markande
Shubham Khajuria
Rohan Kunnummal
Chethan L.R.
Shaik Rasheed
Anmolpreet Singh
Himmat Singh
Priyam Garg
Saurabh Kumar
Vivrant Sharma
Nishant Sindhu
Sanvir Singh
Shashank Singh
Samarth Vyas
K.S. Bharat
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Dinesh Bana
Abhimanyu Easwaran
N. Jagadeesan
Sumit Kumar
Upendra Singh Yadav
Vaibhav Arora
K.M. Asif
Mukesh Kumar
Shivam Mavi
Yash Thakur
Mujtaba Yousuf
Murugan Ashwin
Chintal Gandhi
Shreyas Gopal
S Midhun
Himanshu Sharma
Overseas players
Harry Brook
Joe Root
Rilee Rossouw
Kane Williamson
Sam Curran
Cameron Green
Shakib Al Hasan
Jason Holder
Sikandar Raza
Odean Smith
Ben Stokes
Tom Banton
Litton Das
Heinrich Klaasen
Kusal Mendis
Nicholas Pooran
Phil Salt
Chris Jordan
Adam Milne
Jhye Richardson
Reece Topley
Akeal Hosein
Mujeeb Rahman
Adil Rashid
Tabraiz Shamsi
Adam Zampa
Corbin Bosch
Lance Morris
Izharulhuq Naveed
Travis Head
