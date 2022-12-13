IPL 2023: Auction list RELEASED, 273 Indian, 132 overseas players; check full list here

File Photo

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 auction, the complete list of players that will be going under the hammer was released on Tuesday. The IPL 2023 auction will consist of 405 players up for grabs. Out of these 273 are Indian players while another 132 are foreign players. The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. The IPL 2023 auction has 119 capped players and 282 uncapped players.

Indian players

Mayank Agarwal

Ajinkya Rahane

Ishant Sharma

Jaydev Unadkat

Mayank Markande

Shubham Khajuria

Rohan Kunnummal

Chethan L.R.

Shaik Rasheed

Anmolpreet Singh

Himmat Singh

Priyam Garg

Saurabh Kumar

Vivrant Sharma

Nishant Sindhu

Sanvir Singh

Shashank Singh

Samarth Vyas

K.S. Bharat

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Dinesh Bana

Abhimanyu Easwaran

N. Jagadeesan

Sumit Kumar

Upendra Singh Yadav

Vaibhav Arora

K.M. Asif

Mukesh Kumar

Shivam Mavi

Yash Thakur

Mujtaba Yousuf

Murugan Ashwin

Chintal Gandhi

Shreyas Gopal

S Midhun

Himanshu Sharma

Overseas players

Harry Brook

Joe Root

Rilee Rossouw

Kane Williamson

Sam Curran

Cameron Green

Shakib Al Hasan

Jason Holder

Sikandar Raza

Odean Smith

Ben Stokes

Tom Banton

Litton Das

Heinrich Klaasen

Kusal Mendis

Nicholas Pooran

Phil Salt

Chris Jordan

Adam Milne

Jhye Richardson

Reece Topley

Akeal Hosein

Mujeeb Rahman

Adil Rashid

Tabraiz Shamsi

Adam Zampa

Corbin Bosch

Lance Morris

Izharulhuq Naveed

Travis Head

