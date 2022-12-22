Search icon
IPL 2023 auction: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he feels after KKR lose matches, watch hilarious video

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, Shah Rukh Khan had a chat with Robin Uthappa, revealing that he sometimes feels 'depressed' when KKR lose IPL matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

SRK opens up on KKR's performances ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his new film Pathaan, but the Bollywood actor in a chat with Robin Uthappa revealed how he feels when Kolkata Knight Riders win or lose matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Kochi on December 23, Friday, and ahead of the same, SRK said that he sometimes gets 'inspired' watching KKR, and sometimes gets 'depressed'. 

KKR reached the final of IPL 2021, where they lost narrowly to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two-time IPL winners haven't gotten their hands on the trophy since 2014. 

The Kolkata-based franchise's co-owner SRK opened up on how he feels after watching KKR matches in a chat with Uthappa on Jio Cinema ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. 

"I get inspired by KKR matches, sometimes depressed also (he said with a laugh). Gyaan toh de sakte h hum but it is true that after losing you don't feel good," said Shah Rukh, while Uthappa also chipped in and said that that's what makes the sport beautiful. 

Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, KKR failed to reach the playoffs last season, and their head coach Brandon McCullum departed afterwards, but since then they have roped in Chandrakant Pandit to assist Iyer and Co. 

With star players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, and Shardul Thakur being traded in from other franchises, KKR are looking solid heading into the auction. 

KKR Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

KKR Total slots available: 11

KKR Overseas slots available: 3

KKR Current squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

