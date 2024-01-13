Headlines

'Aap dono se zamaana hai': Dhruv Jurel pens down emotional message thanking parents after maiden India call-up

With a potential debut game on the horizon, Jurel attributes his success to the unwavering support of his parents.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

Instagram @dhruvjurel
Dhruv Jurel is currently living his dream after being selected as a surprise addition to India's Test squad for the upcoming England series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a 16-member squad for the first two matches, commencing on January 25, and Jurel's inclusion came as quite a shock.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the 22-year-old cricketer faces tough competition from the experienced KS Bharat for the wicketkeeping position. KL Rahul, who recently took up the gloves during the South Africa tour, is rumored to be playing solely as a batsman against England. This decision is driven by the management's desire to have a specialist wicketkeeper on the turning pitches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Even if Jurel doesn't secure a spot in the starting eleven, he can still take immense pride in earning a national call-up after just three years of domestic cricket. His impressive performances in First-Class and List A cricket, along with his display of powerful hitting skills in the Indian Premier League last season, have undoubtedly caught the attention of selectors.

With a potential debut game on the horizon, Jurel attributes his success to the unwavering support of his parents. In a heartfelt message to them, he expressed gratitude and acknowledged that this is just the beginning of his promising career.

"Thank you will be an understatement," Jurel wrote. "For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, So, that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket. I promise this is just the start. Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai."

Meanwhile, Jurel is currently representing the India A team in practice matches against the England Lions in Ahmedabad. In the recent two-day warm-up game, he showcased his exceptional talent by scoring a remarkable fifty off just 38 balls. Despite the game ending in a draw, Jurel's performance left a lasting impression.

This is not the first time Jurel has displayed his prowess on the field. In the opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, he also achieved a well-deserved fifty against Kerala. His consistent form is evident from his outstanding record of scoring four fifties in his last five innings.

However, Jurel's contributions are not limited to his batting skills alone. He has also garnered praise for his exceptional wicketkeeping abilities. His agility and precision behind the stumps have left everyone impressed.

READ| Mother sold gold chain, father borrowed Rs 800 for bat; son Dhruv Jurel makes family proud with maiden India call-up

