Mother sold gold chain, father borrowed Rs 800 for bat; son Dhruv Jurel makes family proud with maiden India call-up

Dhruv Jurel has received his first-ever call-up to the Indian cricket team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the initial two Tests against England, set to commence on 25th January. The squad, consisting of 16 members, will be led by Rohit Sharma, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan have been left out.

Shami is still in the process of recovering from an ankle injury, while there has been no official explanation for Kishan's exclusion. Instead of Kishan, Jurel, a talented wicket-keeper, has been included in the squad. However, Jurel is not the sole wicket-keeper in the team. KL Rahul and KS Bharat are the other two keepers, indicating that Jurel may not have the opportunity to make his debut in the first two Tests.

Dhruv Jurel is a talented 22-year-old cricketer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who has been making waves in the cricketing world. With an impressive track record, Jurel has showcased his skills in various formats of the game.

In his first-class career, Jurel has participated in 15 matches, amassing a remarkable total of 790 runs at an impressive average of 46.47. This includes a splendid century and five fifties, highlighting his consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

Moving on to List A matches, Jurel has showcased his prowess in 10 games, accumulating 189 runs at an outstanding average of 47.25. Notably, he has achieved two fifties, further solidifying his reputation as a reliable batsman.

Jurel's proficiency extends to the T20 format as well, where he has participated in 23 matches. With a striking strike rate of 137.07, he has managed to score 244 runs, showcasing his ability to score quickly and effectively.

In the IPL, Jurel represents the Rajasthan Royals. Making his debut in the IPL 2023 season, he made an immediate impact, scoring a commendable 152 runs in 13 matches. Although his average stood at 21.71, his strike rate of 172.73 demonstrated his ability to score swiftly and make valuable contributions to his team.

Dhruv Jurel Journey

The talented wicketkeeper-batter faced numerous obstacles on his journey to becoming a professional cricketer. Hailing from a modest background, cricket was never the primary career choice for Jurel, especially not in the eyes of his father. Jurel's father, a Havaldar in the Army and a Kargil War veteran, had hoped his son would follow in his footsteps or pursue a government job. However, Jurel's unwavering determination to play cricket consumed his every thought.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, one pivotal moment in Jurel's life occurred when he was just 14 years old. Frustrated and denied a bat by his father, Jurel threatened to run away from home. It was at this critical juncture that Jurel's mother stepped in, displaying unwavering support for her son. She selflessly sold her gold chain to purchase him a cricket kit, forever altering the course of his life.

“Us waqt toh realise nahi hua (I did not realise it then) but when I understood how big a sacrifice it was, I became more determined,” Jurel told HT.

After experiencing success in Agra, he decided to relocate to Noida in order to enhance his cricketing opportunities. Fortunately, his mother stepped in to support him, as commuting between Agra and Noida became an insurmountable challenge. She made the decision to move to Noida alongside her son, providing invaluable assistance in his pursuit of cricket. With determination and perseverance, Jurel gradually made strides in his cricketing career, ultimately earning a spot as the vice-captain in the India U19 team for the 2020 World Cup.

