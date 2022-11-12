PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup buildup: Melbourne weather, Latest updates

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final buildup: Pakistan vs England final, latest updates, team news, Melbourne weather, and all you need to know.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final buildup:

After nearly one month of pulsating cricket action, T20 World Cup 2022 has finally gotten its finalists, as Pakistan and England gear up to lock horns in the final, both teams will be looking to win the trophy for the second time, having won it once already back in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Babar Azam's men have stormed into the final from the verge of being eliminated, after losing to India and Zimbabwe, they have won four matches back-to-back. The Green Army defeated New Zealand in their semifinal clash by 7 wickets to qualify for the final which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

England meanwhile finished second in Group 1 and defeated India by 10 wickets en route to their march into the summit clash. Jos Buttler's side have defeated Pakistan in their previous two meetings in the T20 World Cup, in 2009 and 2010.

However, Pakistan had defeated England at this very venue back in 1992 to lift their first ODI World Cup title.