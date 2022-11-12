Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup buildup: Melbourne weather, Latest updates

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final buildup: Pakistan vs England final, latest updates, team news, Melbourne weather, and all you need to know.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final buildup:

After nearly one month of pulsating cricket action, T20 World Cup 2022 has finally gotten its finalists, as Pakistan and England gear up to lock horns in the final, both teams will be looking to win the trophy for the second time, having won it once already back in 2009 and 2010 respectively. 

Babar Azam's men have stormed into the final from the verge of being eliminated, after losing to India and Zimbabwe, they have won four matches back-to-back. The Green Army defeated New Zealand in their semifinal clash by 7 wickets to qualify for the final which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. 

England meanwhile finished second in Group 1 and defeated India by 10 wickets en route to their march into the summit clash. Jos Buttler's side have defeated Pakistan in their previous two meetings in the T20 World Cup, in 2009 and 2010. 

However, Pakistan had defeated England at this very venue back in 1992 to lift their first ODI World Cup title. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 Nov 2022, 07:26 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: 

    The ‘Fake Bean’ controversy has taken a new form ahead of the Pakistan vs England final at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. After Zimbabwe took their country’s ‘revenge’ in a trend that broke the internet, a new ‘Fake Bean vs Real Bean’ trend has taken over ahead of the summit game. (READ)

  • 12 Nov 2022, 06:09 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Probable XIs

    England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan / Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood / Chris Jordan

    Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

     

  • 12 Nov 2022, 06:02 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates:

  • 12 Nov 2022, 05:43 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: 

    "Yeah, I've certainly had a few dreams about that kind of thing, and of course I think it really links back to what you were like as a kid really, the kind of things you would be doing in the garden with your brother and sister, pretending to lift a trophy and that kind of thing, and now to be able to have the opportunity to have a chance to live that kind of thing out is incredibly special." - Jos Buttler, on if he ever thought what it would be like to lift the trophy in his first ICC tournament as captain.

  • 12 Nov 2022, 05:07 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: 

    "Providing an opportunity is indeed divine but making good use of it is when the ball is put in our court. I'm thankful for where I stand today and I'll continue to work harder to achieve what lies ahead." - Babar Azam, on his advice for the team about luck and effort.

  • 12 Nov 2022, 04:25 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Melbourne Weather update

    “Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with heavy falls. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning north to northwesterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the evening,” the Australia MET department has predicted.

     

  • 12 Nov 2022, 04:25 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Tactics & Matchups

    Adil Rashid has a good record against both Babar Azam (dismissed thrice) and Mohammad Rizwan (dismissed twice) and could be called up to bowl at the end of the PowerPlay once again after his success against India. Azam and Rizwan have been otherwise prolific against England and average 50.91 at 142.86 SR and 58.00 at 134.88 SR respectively.

  • 12 Nov 2022, 04:03 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Rain scare ahead of Pakistan vs England final

    It does not look good in Melbourne. As per the latest weather forecast, there’s a severe heavy rain warning for the next several hours. Chances of rain during Pakistan vs England match time on Thursday has increased from 60 to 70 percent within a day. 

  • 12 Nov 2022, 02:20 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Irfan Pathan hits back at Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

    “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with our happiness and you are happy with other's problems. That's why there is no focus on improving one's own country.”, Pathan replied to Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘152/0 vs 170/0’ tweet.

     

     

  • 12 Nov 2022, 02:20 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Babar Azam says team confidence after stunning comeback at the tournament

     "The way the team made a comeback in the last four matches has given us confidence. Excitement is there and we are confident and we also have the belief to do well. Hopefully, the result will be good," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on the eve of the final against England.

  • 12 Nov 2022, 01:30 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup latest updates: Jos Buttler hopes to be able to inspire a footballing triumph through a cricket win

    England skipper Jos Buttler is hoping to win the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. At the same time, he also has his eyes on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the Three Lions are drawn in Group D with Iran, USA and Wales. Buttler hopes if England win the cricket trophy, it could inspire the football team to return home with the FIFA World Cup. 

  • 12 Nov 2022, 01:14 PM

    LIVE| PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final latest updates:

    Both sides will be raring to win their second T20 World Cup title. Pakistani players hit the nets on Friday as they sweated it out in training to prepare for the summit clash. Take a look at how Pakistan prepared for the World Cup final:

  • 12 Nov 2022, 12:39 PM

    Both sets of captains, Babar Azam and Jos Buttler attended their respective pre-match pressers on Saturday. While Jos Buttler spoke on various issues, including the Pakistani bowling attack, Babar Azam's press conference had plenty of spicy moments as he was bombarded with questions related to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's tweet after India's semifinal exit, as well as his if he would consider playing in the IPL in future. 

    READ| T20 WC: Babar Azam breaks silence on Shehbaz Sharif's 152/0 vs 170/0 tweet after India's semifinal exit

  • 12 Nov 2022, 12:14 PM

    Considering the rain threat that is looming large on the final between England and Pakistan, ICC have announced some changes to the playing conditions for the reserve day, should that come into play. However, the official are advised to complete the match on Sunday if possible, and only go for reserve day if a minimum of 10 overs per side cannot be bowled as per the original schedule. Know all the changes - 

    READ| PAK vs ENG: Amid heavy rain threat during Pakistan vs England final, ICC changes playing conditions

  • 12 Nov 2022, 11:53 AM

    ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup: Head-to-head record

    England have an incredible record against Pakistan when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. They have played each other on 28 occasions, with the Three Lions coming out victors on 18 occasions. Whereas, the Green Army prevailed nine times. 

  • 12 Nov 2022, 11:30 AM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup live updates: Rain threat

    Melbourne has been a venue that has witnessed plenty of rain. Much to the surprise of the fans rain is predicted to have an impact on the final between England and Pakistan as well. But exactly how much rain there will be? Read here - 

    READ| PAK vs ENG weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final at MCG?

     

  • 12 Nov 2022, 11:09 AM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final live updates: All you need to know

    What: Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final
    When: Nov 13, 07:00 PM LOCAL, 01:30 PM IST, Toss to take place at 01:00 PM IST
    Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 

  • 12 Nov 2022, 10:55 AM

    England have a slight upper hand over Pakistan, having defeated the Green Army twice in the history of T20 World Cup, can they do it again?

     

  • 12 Nov 2022, 10:55 AM

    Pakistan have found plenty of parallels to their 1992 ODI World Cup campaign, while England look like the team to beat. Both sides will be gunning for their second T20 World Cup title. 

     

  • 12 Nov 2022, 10:54 AM

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England. Follow this space for all the latest updates as we build up to the summit clash which will be played at the iconic MCG stadium on Sunday. 

     

