PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup buildup: Melbourne weather, Latest updates

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final buildup: Pakistan vs England final, latest updates, team news, Melbourne weather, and all you need to know.
After nearly one month of pulsating cricket action, T20 World Cup 2022 has finally gotten its finalists, as Pakistan and England gear up to lock horns in the final, both teams will be looking to win the trophy for the second time, having won it once already back in 2009 and 2010 respectively.
Babar Azam's men have stormed into the final from the verge of being eliminated, after losing to India and Zimbabwe, they have won four matches back-to-back. The Green Army defeated New Zealand in their semifinal clash by 7 wickets to qualify for the final which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.
England meanwhile finished second in Group 1 and defeated India by 10 wickets en route to their march into the summit clash. Jos Buttler's side have defeated Pakistan in their previous two meetings in the T20 World Cup, in 2009 and 2010.
However, Pakistan had defeated England at this very venue back in 1992 to lift their first ODI World Cup title.
It does not look good in Melbourne. As per the latest weather forecast, there’s a severe heavy rain warning for the next several hours. Chances of rain during Pakistan vs England match time on Thursday has increased from 60 to 70 percent within a day.
“Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with our happiness and you are happy with other's problems. That's why there is no focus on improving one's own country.”, Pathan replied to Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘152/0 vs 170/0’ tweet.
"The way the team made a comeback in the last four matches has given us confidence. Excitement is there and we are confident and we also have the belief to do well. Hopefully, the result will be good," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on the eve of the final against England.
England skipper Jos Buttler is hoping to win the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. At the same time, he also has his eyes on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the Three Lions are drawn in Group D with Iran, USA and Wales. Buttler hopes if England win the cricket trophy, it could inspire the football team to return home with the FIFA World Cup.
Both sides will be raring to win their second T20 World Cup title. Pakistani players hit the nets on Friday as they sweated it out in training to prepare for the summit clash. Take a look at how Pakistan prepared for the World Cup final:
Both sets of captains, Babar Azam and Jos Buttler attended their respective pre-match pressers on Saturday. While Jos Buttler spoke on various issues, including the Pakistani bowling attack, Babar Azam's press conference had plenty of spicy moments as he was bombarded with questions related to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's tweet after India's semifinal exit, as well as his if he would consider playing in the IPL in future.
Considering the rain threat that is looming large on the final between England and Pakistan, ICC have announced some changes to the playing conditions for the reserve day, should that come into play. However, the official are advised to complete the match on Sunday if possible, and only go for reserve day if a minimum of 10 overs per side cannot be bowled as per the original schedule. Know all the changes -
England have an incredible record against Pakistan when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. They have played each other on 28 occasions, with the Three Lions coming out victors on 18 occasions. Whereas, the Green Army prevailed nine times.
Melbourne has been a venue that has witnessed plenty of rain. Much to the surprise of the fans rain is predicted to have an impact on the final between England and Pakistan as well. But exactly how much rain there will be? Read here -
