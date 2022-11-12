Search icon
PAK vs ENG weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final at MCG?

T20 World Cup 2022 has seen rain being a massive factor throughout and with the high stakes in the finals, it could play spoilsport again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground Photo: PTI

Rain is threatening to mar the experience of the summit game at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Pakistan and England are set to lock horns on Sunday, November 9, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The latest weather forecast for the duration of the match does not promise favourable cricketing conditions. 

The T20 World Cup has seen rain being a massive factor throughout and with the high stakes in the finals, it could play spoilsport again. 

PAK vs ENG weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport?

According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, there is a very high (near 100%) chance of rain showers in Melbourne on Sunday. There is even a possibility of a “severe” thunderstorm.

As per Accuweather, Melbourne has around 60 percent of chances of seeing rain during the hours in which the match between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played. 

ICC has made the provision of a reserve day If the match is not completed on the scheduled day.

PAK vs ENG squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Follow latest updates on the T20 World Cup final here: PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final live updates: Match build up, latest team news, Melbourne weather, all you need to know

