PAK vs ENG: Amid heavy rain threat during Pakistan vs England final, ICC changes playing conditions

Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

Pakistan and England are all set to lock horns in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Melbourne has seen plenty of rain during the World Cup and unsurprisingly there are predictions that rain may play spoilsport during the summit clash as well.

Given the obvious threat of rain, ICC have announced some changes to their playing conditions for the final with as much as 80% chances of rain predicted in the early weather forecast.

Even though there is a reserve day in place, ICC have taken extra precautionary measures to ensure that the final gets concluded no-matter how much rain threatens the summit clash.

Considering the rain forecast, ICC has increased the playing time on reserve day from two hours to four hours.

According to a release by the global cricket governing body, "The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result."

According to ICC's rules, at least 10 overs must be bowled per team, against that of five overs for the Super 12 stage, there has been extra time added to ensure that 10 overs can be bowled.

Furthermore, the reserve day will only come into action if the match cannot be concluded on Sunday. The officials will try to conclude the final as per the original schedule, even it takes for both teams to play just 10 overs each.

If rain lashes down and play cannot continue, it will resume on Monday from the point where it was halted on Sunday.

"It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place," said ICC.

"Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 1500h (9:30 AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day," the release added further.