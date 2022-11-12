T20 WC: Babar Azam breaks silence on Shehbaz Sharif's 152/0 vs 170/0 tweet after India's semifinal exit

Source: BCCI (Twitter)

Team India's 10-wicket loss at the hands of England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 saw the Indian players and management come under severe criticism from various quarters. Apart from former Indian players, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also aimed a brutal dig at the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England, Babar Azam and Jos Buttler attended the pre-match press conference wherein the Pakistan skipper was questioned about Sharif's tweet, to which he replied that he hasn't seen the tweet so far.

After Rohit Sharma's men suffered a 10-wicket defeat versus England in the second semifinal on Thursday, Pakistan's Prime Minister took a dig at the Indian team, reminding them of the two teams who had defeated the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup history.

Apart from England, Pakistan were only side to have achieved such a feat against India, during last year's T20 World Cup.

"So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," wrote Sharif on Twitter. When quizzed about the same by Zee News correspondent Kapil Vashisth, Babar had a rather coy reply.

"After India's defeat in the semifinal, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted 152-0 vs 170-0 on Sunday, when the Prime Minister of a nation tweets this, is there any added pressure on the team?" asked Kapil, to which the Pakistani skipper replied that there's no added pressure.

"No I don't think there's any added pressure, basically, sorry to say I haven't seen this tweet so far, and I have no knowledge of this, but there is no added pressure, we only try to give our best no matter the opposition," said Babar.

Babar Azam : Sorry to Say maina @CMShehbaz ka tweet dekha nahi pic.twitter.com/Jmd3VY9Vw1 November 12, 2022

Pakistan were on the verge of being eliminated form the T20 World Cup, but after winning three games back-to-back and a stroke of helping hand from the Netherlands who defeated South Africa, Babar Azam and Co qualified for the semifinals, wherein they defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets.

England have defeated the Men in Green on both occasions in 2009 and 2010 when they last met in the history of T20 World Cup.