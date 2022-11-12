IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians let go of Keiron Pollard, as MI and CSK submit retention list to BCCI

Source: Twitter

The two most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have submitted their list of retained and released players to BCCI, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The biggest piece of news from the list of retentions and released players is that Keiron Pollard has been released by MI, the five-time champions of IPL. While CSK have managed to retain Ravindra Jadeja, they have opted to let go of Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, and Mitchell Santner.

As far as the departures of MI are concerned apart from Pollard, Fab Allen & Tymal Millis have also been released.

Pollard was playing with Mumbai Indians since 2010 but struggled to make an impact last year and thus it doesn't come as a surprise that he has been released.

The upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi, with teams finalising details for the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. November 15 was the deadline provided by BCCI to all franchises to submit their list of retained and released players.

According to Zee 24 taas, MI and CSK have already submitted their respective lists to the BCCI.

Mumbai Indians: Retained and released players

After an unforgettable IPL 2022 season which saw the most successful team in IPL's history finish last in the league table, MI have decided to shed some deadwood as they have retained 10 players while releasing five players.

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma are those who will be seen wearing the MI shirt again next season.

Whereas, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, and Hrithik Shoukin have been released.

Chennai Super Kings: Retained and released players

Chennai Super Kings also didn't have a great season last year, they could only win 4 matches, as Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy tenure didn't last long, and he had to step away as CSK skipper mid-way through the season.

The Yellow Army have retained nine players while 4 players have been released.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dubey, Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar will feature for CSK in IPL 2023 as well, whereas, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan and Mitchell Santner will enter the IPL auction after being let go of by the franchise.