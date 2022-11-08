IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set to release Shardul Thakur, Mandeep Singh and Tim Siefert ahead of mini auction

Shardul Thakur and Mandeep Singh

Shardul Thakur will be among the five players who will be released by former finalists Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. All teams are set to announce their list of retained and released players ahead of the player retention deadline on November 15.

READ: England skipper Jos Buttler heaps praise on Rohit Sharma, says 'he has a sense of calm'

According to a report by news agency Press Trust of India alongside Shardul, wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat and New Zealand opener Tim Seifert are set to be sent back into the auction pool by the Capitals. Mandeep Singh will also have to look for a new home next season as will Andhra Pradesh uncapped opener Ashwin Hebbar.

The franchise has made some good progress under head Coach Ricky Ponting. But the team hasn’t been able to win the title which has been haunting them.

Their decision to release Shreyas Iyer proved to be a bit costly as Rishabh Pant wasn’t able to focus on his batting in IPL 2022. It won’t be wrong to say that the team doesn’t have an Indian batter who can stabilize the innings.

Shardul had a disappointing 2022 season with the ball as he took 15 wickets in 14 games at an extremely expensive economy of 9.79. With the bat, he managed to score a total of 120 games through the season with an average of 15 and strike-rate of 137.93.

READ: Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out during intense net-session ahead of semi-final match against England

According to the same report, India's 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will continue to be part of the DC as the franchise have no plans of releasing him despite him not featuring in a single game last season.

The move to release KS Bharat is aimed at freeing up the young wicketkeeper, considering the availability of their captain Rishabh Pant.

Delhi finished fifth out of 10 teams in 2022 after performing consistently to make the play-offs for the previous three seasons.