Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out during intense net-session ahead of semi-final match against England

Virat Kohli

The Semi-Final 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England will take place on 10 November, Thursday. India emerged on top of Group 2, and they will play against Group 1 runners-up England at the Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground in Adelaide, Australia.

READ: England skipper Jos Buttler heaps praise on Rohit Sharma, says 'he has a sense of calm'

India's leading run-scorer from the tournament, Virat Kohli recently shared a video from his Instagram account in which he was spotted practicing hard in the nets. He seemed to be timing the ball beautifully and within few hours, the reel was viewed and shared by many of his fans. Take a look at the video below.

India defeated Zimbabwe in their last league game to set up a semifinal clash against England who beat Sri Lanka in their last game of the league stage. Now, the two teams will be eyeing that final berth but the road from Adelaide to Melbourne is not going to be an easy one. It’s been some time now since the two teams lifted the title and will be eager to end the jinx this year.

Both teams have got world-class players who can take the world by storm on a given day. It is expected to be a great game of cricket.