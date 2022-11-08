Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out during intense net-session ahead of semi-final match against England

Ahead of India's semi-final clash against England, Virat Kohli was spotted training hard in the nets where he looked in full control of his batting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out during intense net-session ahead of semi-final match against England
Virat Kohli

The Semi-Final 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England will take place on 10 November, Thursday. India emerged on top of Group 2, and they will play against Group 1 runners-up England at the Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground in Adelaide, Australia.

READ: England skipper Jos Buttler heaps praise on Rohit Sharma, says 'he has a sense of calm'

India's leading run-scorer from the tournament, Virat Kohli recently shared a video from his Instagram account in which he was spotted practicing hard in the nets. He seemed to be timing the ball beautifully and within few hours, the reel was viewed and shared by many of his fans. Take a look at the video below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

India defeated Zimbabwe in their last league game to set up a semifinal clash against England who beat Sri Lanka in their last game of the league stage. Now, the two teams will be eyeing that final berth but the road from Adelaide to Melbourne is not going to be an easy one. It’s been some time now since the two teams lifted the title and will be eager to end the jinx this year.

Both teams have got world-class players who can take the world by storm on a given day. It is expected to be a great game of cricket. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prakash Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.