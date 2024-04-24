Celebrate Mom In Style With FlowerAura’s Mother’s Day Gifts That Express #BondBeyondWords

India’s premier gifting brand, FlowerAura, has recently launched an exclusive collection of heartwarming gifts for Mother’s Day 2024. The brand is all geared up with a range that is thoughtful, appreciative, and emotional, allowing people to celebrate Mom in the most amazing and thankful way.

The brand goes beyond traditional gift-giving by fostering deeply emotional connections this Mother's Day. It cherishes the nostalgic relationship a child shares with the mother, enhancing this bond & elevating the gift through an innovative video message feature. People to record a video message for their mothers that will be sent along with the gift as a QR this Mother's DayCode. The recipient can scan the QR to unlock the encrypted video message. It enhances the gestures more personally and ensures thethe widest smile on the mother's face. The brand has taken it a step forward with the goal of celebrating motherly love and motherhood, which encapsulates our lives in any form. This year, a diverse range of Mother's Day gifts to celebrate the motherly love of Grandmother, Mother-In-Law, and Aunt has been added.

In a recent media interaction, Mr. Shrey Sehgal, CEO and Co-founder of FlowerAura, articulated the brand's vision from a corporate standpoint. "As a gifitng brand, our primary objective has always been to enhance both the occasions and the celebrations with our diverse gift offerings. Mother's Day represents a significant event for us, and our goal exceeds mere commerce; we aim to nurture heartfelt celebrations and serve as a channel for memorable experiences. Our gift collection, which includes flowers, cakes, plants, personalized items, and hampers, aligns seamlessly with our campaign theme, #BondBeyondWords. We strive to establish ourselves as the quintessential destination for Mother's Day gifting by carefully curating tokens as per Mom personalities and as Mother-like figures."

This Mother's Day, FlowerAura invites you to delve deep into the treasure trove of timeless memories with your mother. The #BondBeyondWords campaign celebrates the unsaid, the gestures, and the shared moments that define the unique relationship every child shares with their mother. These memories, woven into the fabric of our lives, become stories of love that transcend time and words. As we remember the countless meals prepared with affection, the soothing bedtime stories, or the comforting hugs during tough times, each memory highlights a bond that words can hardly capture. This Mother's Day, let's honour these precious moments with a gift from FlowerAura that symbolizes the depth and beauty of our connections. Celebrate your mother with a token that's as special as the memories you cherish together, nurturing a bond that goes beyond words.

With an addition of 200+ SKUs this year, a total of 450+ SKUs are live on the website and mobile application. Gifts like quirky fridge magnets, skincare hampers, fragrant candles & diffusers, & chocolate hampers ensure there is something to make the everyday life of every mom easier, with a touch of thankful gratitude. The brand has put in a lot of thought to make the Mother’s Day Cakes perfect for the celebrations & the surprise through design appeal, photo customization options, and lovely Mom cake toppers. In flowers, there are bouquets wrapped in premium papers and made special with quotes, delicate candy-shaped bouquets, and mesmerizing flower boxes. FlowerAura has embraced the green gifting trend for Mother’s Day with their collection of indoor plants potted in Mom Theme Planters.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura, a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal. Today, FlowerAura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to 700+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries, with an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand's website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.