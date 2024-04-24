Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Jyotish Acharya Devraj is Considered the Most Talented and Trustworthy Astrologer in India

India's Real Estate Set to See Growth by 2030, Pioneering a Trillion-Dollar Transformation

Rushpips Unveils Game-Changing Advanced Expert Advisor, Revolutionizing the Trading

Kolkata’s Laptop Rental Strengthens Professionals at Affordable Prices

Celebrate Mom In Style With FlowerAura’s Mother’s Day Gifts That Express #BondBeyondWords

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Jyotish Acharya Devraj is Considered the Most Talented and Trustworthy Astrologer in India

India's Real Estate Set to See Growth by 2030, Pioneering a Trillion-Dollar Transformation

Rushpips Unveils Game-Changing Advanced Expert Advisor, Revolutionizing the Trading

10 unusual symptoms when men have high blood sugar levels

Here's how much Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone charged for Kalki 2898 AD

Foods you must avoid to lower high uric acid in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

HomeIndia

India

Celebrate Mom In Style With FlowerAura’s Mother’s Day Gifts That Express #BondBeyondWords

The brand is all geared up with a range that is thoughtful, appreciative, and emotional, allowing people to celebrate Mom in the most amazing and thankful way.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India’s premier gifting brand, FlowerAura, has recently launched an exclusive collection of heartwarming gifts for Mother’s Day 2024. The brand is all geared up with a range that is thoughtful, appreciative, and emotional, allowing people to celebrate Mom in the most amazing and thankful way.

The brand goes beyond traditional gift-giving by fostering deeply emotional connections this Mother's Day. It cherishes the nostalgic relationship a child shares with the mother, enhancing this bond & elevating the gift through an innovative video message feature.  People to record a video message for their mothers that will be sent along with the gift as a QR this Mother's DayCode. The recipient can scan the QR to unlock the encrypted video message. It enhances the gestures more personally and ensures thethe widest smile on the mother's face. The brand has taken it a step forward with the goal of celebrating motherly love and motherhood, which encapsulates our lives in any form. This year, a diverse range of Mother's Day gifts to celebrate the motherly love of Grandmother, Mother-In-Law, and Aunt has been added.

 

In a recent media interaction, Mr. Shrey Sehgal, CEO and Co-founder of FlowerAura, articulated the brand's vision from a corporate standpoint. "As a gifitng brand, our primary objective has always been to enhance both the occasions and the celebrations with our diverse gift offerings. Mother's Day represents a significant event for us, and our goal exceeds mere commerce; we aim to nurture heartfelt celebrations and serve as a channel for memorable experiences. Our gift collection, which includes flowers, cakes, plants, personalized items, and hampers, aligns seamlessly with our campaign theme, #BondBeyondWords. We strive to establish ourselves as the quintessential destination for Mother's Day gifting by carefully curating tokens as per Mom personalities and as Mother-like figures."

 

This Mother's Day, FlowerAura invites you to delve deep into the treasure trove of timeless memories with your mother. The #BondBeyondWords campaign celebrates the unsaid, the gestures, and the shared moments that define the unique relationship every child shares with their mother. These memories, woven into the fabric of our lives, become stories of love that transcend time and words. As we remember the countless meals prepared with affection, the soothing bedtime stories, or the comforting hugs during tough times, each memory highlights a bond that words can hardly capture. This Mother's Day, let's honour these precious moments with a gift from FlowerAura that symbolizes the depth and beauty of our connections. Celebrate your mother with a token that's as special as the memories you cherish together, nurturing a bond that goes beyond words.

With an addition of 200+ SKUs this year, a total of 450+ SKUs are live on the website and mobile application. Gifts like quirky fridge magnets, skincare hampers, fragrant candles & diffusers, & chocolate hampers ensure there is something to make the everyday life of every mom easier, with a touch of thankful gratitude. The brand has put in a lot of thought to make the Mother’s Day Cakes perfect for the celebrations & the surprise through design appeal, photo customization options, and lovely Mom cake toppers. In flowers, there are bouquets wrapped in premium papers and made special with quotes, delicate candy-shaped bouquets, and mesmerizing flower boxes. FlowerAura has embraced the green gifting trend for Mother’s Day with their collection of indoor plants potted in Mom Theme Planters.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura, a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal. Today, FlowerAura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to 700+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries, with an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand's website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'They've never seen a bu*t like...': Nora Fatehi reacts to paps zooming in on her body parts

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Massive setback for Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, check details

Man man who founded 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, he is from...

Vishal Bhardwaj calls Animal 'biggest hits of all time', says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement