England skipper Jos Buttler heaps praise on Rohit Sharma, says 'he has a sense of calm'

Jos Buttler on Rohit Sharma

England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler shared his experience of playing under the leadership of Rohit Sharma during his initial years of the Indian Premier League. Buttler made his IPL debut in 2016 with five-time champions Mumbai Indians, however, a couple of seasons later he joined Rajasthan Royals and is still a pivotal part of their squad. Buttler played under Rohit in IPL 2016 and 2017 in IPL and said that he was a bit young at that time but asserted that the current Indian captain was tactically good at that time also.

"They are a brilliant team and Rohit Sharma is a brilliant captain who I think has asked them to play more positively and with more freedom. I was a bit young in my IPL journey, but tactically I thought he was very good, making good decisions but not always the obvious ones," Buttler said while speaking to the Sunday Times.

The England skipper also compared Rohit's captaincy to his batting, saying he makes both appear effortless.

"He has that sense of calm when everything around him is going on at a million miles an hour. A bit like when he bats, he makes it look pretty effortless," Buttler added.

Meanwhile, Buttler also shared his views on non-striker’s run-out which he himself became a victim of during IPL 2019 when Ravichandran Ashwin, who is now his teammate at Rajasthan Royals, got him out in the match against Punjab Kings. Ashwin has always said that he will continue to execute the dismissal despite the spirit of cricket debate around it.

Buttler talked highly of Ashwin and said everyone has their own viewpoint regarding the non-striker run-out as he called the Indian spinner a deep thinker about the game.

“We all have different views on that mode of dismissal. But it is certainly something he sees very much as fair game. So we’ve got to make sure we don’t get out like that and it’s the batters’ responsibility. It can’t happen if we’re in the crease. Obviously, he’s a fantastic player, skilful, really inquisitive guy, fierce competitor and a deep thinker about the game," he added.