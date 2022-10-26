IPL 2023: Mini-auction date, venue, salary cap, player retention deadline; check latest updates

IPL auction | File Photo

News regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is rapidly coming in now much to the excitement of cricket fans. Ahead of the IPL 2023, an auction will be held in mid-December. While the IPL auction last year was a mega-auction, this time it will be a mini-auction. The IPL 2023 is expected to begin around the end of March next year. The tournament will see IPL return to the home-and-away format after 3 years since it was tweaked due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.

When and where will the IPL 2023 mini-auction be held?

The IPL mini-auction will likely be held on December 16, 2022. As per latest updates on the mini-auction, five venues have been shortlisted - Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad in India and the overseas location of Istanbul in Turkey.

Bengaluru, which is the usual venue for IPL auction, is being considered the likely final venue but the BCCI might decide to venture out of the country and hold the event in the Turkish capital, a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday. A final call regarding the mini-auction venu will be taken when the IPL Governing Council meets for the first time under new chairman Arun Singh Bhumal. The IPL governing body’s meeting is likely to take place soon.

“No final decision has been taken yet but we are looking at Istanbul. We haven't met the teams and their officials in a relaxed environment since COVID, and this way we will be able to do that. A final decision will be taken after talking to all stakeholders,” PTI quoted the BCCI official as saying.

IPL 2023 mini-auction retention deadline, franchise salary cap

The deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their player retention list is November 15, 2022. The salary cap of the franchises will also be increased from the earlier Rs 90 crore to Rs 95 crore for IPL 2023. While IPL franchises could retain only 4 players in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, there would be no such rules this year with the auction being a much smaller one.

At the 2022 mega-auction, 204 players were sold including 67 overseas players. The total spent at the auction exceeded Rs 551 crore. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player, bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.

Where to watch IPL 2023, mini-auction

With a new broadcaster, the IPL 2023 will be available online with Viacom platform VOOT this year after the network brough the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,758 this year at the e-auction.

TV rights were obtained by Star India for Rs 23,575 crores. The rest of the world's IPL broadcasting rights were split between Viacom and Times Internet Limited for Rs 1,057 crores.

