Who is Ayesha Siddiqui? Indian woman Shoaib Malik was married to before Sania Mirza?

Shoaib Malik's first wife, Ayesha Siddique's name has also popped out as he is reportedly getting divorced from Sania Mirza.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's marriage has been a major talking point for the past couple of days as the star couple is reportedly on the verge of getting divorced from each other. They were considered an ideal by many fans, considering their cross-border love, but they are now living separately as per multiple reports. 

The duo will be co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, and according to the latest reports, Sania and Shoaib, who have yet to address any of the speculation surrounding their marriage will announce their divorce only after addressing some legal issues. 

After 12 years of being married to each other, Sania's latest Instagram post hinted that something serious has definitely happened between her and her husband. There are many reports which claim that Shoaib allegedly cheated on Sania but this isn't the first time that their marriage has been discussed by the public. 

Just before getting married to Sania, Shoaib's past life became a major talking point as a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui claimed that the Pakistani cricketer was already married to her, and a huge controversy followed. 

Ayesha, who is also known by the name of Maha Siddiqui was a teacher by profession and she too hailed from Hyderabad. It was alleged that Shoaib was going to marry Sania, without getting divorced from his first wife. 

Ayesha is said to have filed a police complaint against Shoaib for cheating on her, after revealing that they got married in 2002 and also shared video clips of their marriage as a proof. 

She stated that she only wanted to get divorced from Shoaib Malik, and it was later revealed that she even got INR 15 crore as alimony from the Pakistani cricketer. While he kept denying the marriage initially, Malik later got divorced from his first wife Ayesha Siddique in April 2010, days before his marriage to Sania. 10 to 15 mediators helped get the negotiations through between the two parties before the divorce was completed. 

