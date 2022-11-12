‘Fake Mr Bean vs Real Mr Bean’ memes erupt ahead of Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final

Photo: Twitter

The ‘Fake Bean’ controversy has taken a new form ahead of the Pakistan vs England final at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. After Zimbabwe took their country’s ‘revenge’ in a trend that broke the internet, a new ‘Fake Bean vs Real Bean’ trend has taken over ahead of the summit game.

Fake Mr Bean aka Asif Mohammad comes from Pakistan while the real Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson is from England. Memes flooded Twitter on final match eve with fake and real Mr Beans side by side ahead of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Some memes also replaced the faces of Pakistan and England skippers with the faces of the two comedians.

This Sunday: Real Mr Bean vs Fake Mr Bean

The Ultimate Battlepic.twitter.com/jsMhz3M5nQ — Aasim Siddiqui (@AasimSmarty) November 11, 2022

What is the Fake Bean controversy?

It all began ahead of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match back on October 27. After qualifying into Pakistan’s group, fans of Zimbabwe warned of retaliation for sending a fake Mr Bean to their country. When Twitter prodded a user from Zimbabwe, he revealed that a person impersonating Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson came from Pakistan to Zimbabwe some years ago and allegedly duped the people who thought he was the real deal.

Fake Bean is a Pakistani comedian Mohammad Asif, who is also called ‘Pak Bean’. He is from the Kharadar neighbourhood in Karachi. The event that the Zimbabwe fans brought up is from 2016 when Pak Bean paid a visit to the Harare Agricultural Show and made quite a buzz.

People of Zimbabwe wanted Mr Bean to make appearance at an event, what they got was "Mr Pak Bean". Now they are upset and want revenge against pak cricket team.



Can't blame them, this is betrayal of highest order #PAKvZIM #ZimVsPakpic.twitter.com/OPp5TPqX4O — APJ (@apj234) October 26, 2022

The Fake Mr Bean vs Real Mr Bean trend has taken Twitter by storm ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 summit game between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Jos Buttler-led England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

