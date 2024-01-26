World's top five most expensive divorces, the costliest is worth Rs...

Shoaib is counted among the richest cricketers of Pakistan. According to media reports, Shoaib Malik's total net worth is $28 million i.e. approximately Rs 232 crore.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently confirmed their divorce with Shoaib Malik also announcing his third marriage to Sana Javed. Amid this, now there is a lot of discussion about the amount Sania Mirza will receive as alimony from Shoaib Malik.

While we wait for reports of the amount of alimony that Shoaib will pay to Sania, here is a list of the most expensive divorces in legal history.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ divorce in 2021 from Melinda Gates is the most expensive divorce with Melinda getting $76 billion i.e. Rs 60,66,04,45,00,000.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott ended their marriage in 2019 and finalised their divorce the same year. After the divorce, MacKenzie received a 4 percent stake in Amazon, worth more than $36 billion (Rs 29,91,54,06,00,000), as part of the divorce settlement.

Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

Billionaire businessman, art dealer, racehorse owner, and breeder Alec Wildenstein's divorce in 1999 from Jocelyn Wildenstein; $3.8 billion i.e. Rs 3,15,77,37,30,000.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Hollywood starlet Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's $2.7 billion (Rs 2,24,36,54,10,000) divorce, plus $200,000 (Rs 1,66,19,820) per month child support paid by West.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna

Rupert Murdoch's divorce in 1999 from Anna; estimated at $1.7 billion (Rs 1,41,26,84,70,000).

