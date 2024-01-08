World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

This man is named world's most charitable man for his considerable donations to the fields of education and health care. Know his story here

The founder of Tata Group has been named the most charitable man in the world in the last century, according to a list prepared by EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021. The founder, Jamsetji Tata has also been named the biggest philanthropist in the world as he donated Rs 829734 crore. Bill Gates secures second place.

Jamsetji Tata made most of his donations in the education and healthcare sectors. Tata began his charitable works in 1892. Jamsetji Tata breathed his last in 1904 and Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata now takes care of the philanthropic activities of the Tata Group. "Many of the philanthropists donated the second generation rather than the first, such as the story of the Ford Foundation, which was set up by the son of Henry Ford," Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman and Chief Researcher of Hurun Report, said.

Apart from Tata, the only other Indian to be on the list of Top 50 global philanthropists was Wipro founder Azim Premji who donated USD 22 billion.

Jamsetji Tata was born in Gujrat to a Zoroastrian Parsi family. His family's financial conditions were not good at the time. Jamsetji Tata broke his family's tradition of priesthood and became the first family member to start a business. Tata married Hirabao Daboo and they had two sons Dorabji Tata and Ratanji Tata who later took over the business.

