Headlines

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

‘Want to start from…:’ MS Dhoni’s old video goes viral amid Maldives row

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency

7 homemade drinks for weight loss

10 most followed south Indian actresses on Instagram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for this reason; adds Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit didn't get...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Manun Thakur is the founder of Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Private Limited, India's premier rehab and mental health treatment centre with a total valuation of Rs 125 crore.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

article-main
Photo: LinkedIn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manun Thakur founded Veda in 2020, and it started running in March 2021. In just 26 months after opening for business, the company saw tremendous expansion and rose to prominence as the first choice for celebrities and individuals looking for discreet, secure care in an opulent setting.

Manun always wanted to be a business owner and do well in life. He was aware of the difficulties associated with his mental health issues. He then made the decision to open a few lovely locations where people could go to receive mental health assistance. It is when he starts to come to terms with the concept of Veda.

Convincing people to join his treatment centres was one of the major challenges. Manun says, "It was very difficult convincing potential clients to trust us in the beginning, considering we were the new kid on the block with a very "young-looking" team, even though they have years of experience."

At present, Veda, led by Manun, has invested nearly 11.5 crores in its tech platform and centres, and its valuation is more than Rs 125 crores. Veda's revenue is expected to exceed Rs 130 crores in the coming years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

'India creates yet another landmark' says PM Modi as ISRO's Aditya-L1 reaches destination travelling 15 lakh kms

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE