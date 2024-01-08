Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Manun Thakur is the founder of Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Private Limited, India's premier rehab and mental health treatment centre with a total valuation of Rs 125 crore.

Manun Thakur founded Veda in 2020, and it started running in March 2021. In just 26 months after opening for business, the company saw tremendous expansion and rose to prominence as the first choice for celebrities and individuals looking for discreet, secure care in an opulent setting.

Manun always wanted to be a business owner and do well in life. He was aware of the difficulties associated with his mental health issues. He then made the decision to open a few lovely locations where people could go to receive mental health assistance. It is when he starts to come to terms with the concept of Veda.

Convincing people to join his treatment centres was one of the major challenges. Manun says, "It was very difficult convincing potential clients to trust us in the beginning, considering we were the new kid on the block with a very "young-looking" team, even though they have years of experience."

At present, Veda, led by Manun, has invested nearly 11.5 crores in its tech platform and centres, and its valuation is more than Rs 125 crores. Veda's revenue is expected to exceed Rs 130 crores in the coming years.