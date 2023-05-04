Who was Anil Dujana, Noida gangster accused of killing 18 people?

Anil Dujana's real name was Anil Nagar. (File)

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday. The Special Task Force killed him in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday. Amitabh Yash, ADG of UP STF, said later that Dujana was a wanted criminal. He was surrounded by their team in Meerut. He tried to break the cordon by firing at the team and was killed in retaliatory firing. Who is Anil Dujana?

Anil Dujana is a native of Noida's Dujana village that falls under the Badlapur police station in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

He had over 60 cases against him. He was wanted for murder and extortion.

He had been in jail between 2012 and 2021.

He was also booked under the stringent National Security Act and Goonda Act.

His real name was Anil Nagar.

He was wanted for 18 murders. He was also involved in extortion, robbery and land grab.

He was also known as Sundar Daku in his village. His first murder was in 2002. He killed a man named Harbeer Pehelwan.

The police had been searching for him since he walked out of the jail.

He had killed a businessman in Muzaffarnagar. He was wanted in the case whose hearing was on May 11.

Rajiv Garg was a witness in the murder case of his brother Sanjeev. He was killed in 2013. Dujana was named in the FIR.