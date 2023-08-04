Headlines

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Ratan Tata describes how he came close to being married once in Los Angeles in a recent podcast interview.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Ratan Tata industrialist, businessman, and the former chairman of Tata Sons is well-known for his philanthropic work. Tata has left a lasting impression on people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds with the life and business he leads. Ratan Tata never treated his riches or influence as granted, despite being a successful businessman. He is revered by many business moguls since it was under his leadership that Tata Motors was able to secure significant deals.

Despite having an illustrious career, the business magnate was never tied knots. The 85-year-old describes how he came close to being married once in Los Angeles in a recent podcast interview. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Tata talked about the time he met a woman in Los Angeles and "almost got married" to her.

Mr. Tata claimed that despite getting into numerous relationships afterward, he was unable to meet a woman he could refer to as his "wife." "I nearly got married in Los Angeles, but I was unable to do so since I had to see my grandma shortly after. I was meant to be joined shortly after by the person I wanted to marry," he added in the interview.

The industrialist said that following the 1962 beginning of the India-China war, the couple split up because his partner's parents forbade her from travelling to India. And as a result, he continued, "we were left with an almost and a would-have-been."

READ | Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

"There were other relationships after that, but I never found anyone I could call my wife," Mr. Tata added. And at that point, my existence was in conflict with itself. I had little free time because I was working and travelled all the time. But now when I reflect, I have absolutely no regrets about anything.

Simi Gerwal and Ratan Tata

Simi posted a flashback image of Ratan Tata on her Twitter account in 2020. Simi stated in a tweet, "This is exactly how @RNTata2000 was like when we first met." Simi was asked questions about her connections to Ratan Tata during an interview she gave to The Times of India in 2011.

Simi had said, "Ratan and I have a long history. He's the ideal gentleman—excellent in every way—humorous, humble, and faultless. He never let money be his motivator. He is not as at ease here as he is abroad.

