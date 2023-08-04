Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Usha Mittal is Lakshmi Mittal's wife, the second-richest metal and mining billionaire in India with a net worth of over Rs 1,36,700 crore.

India's great businessmen, like Mukesh Ambani, NR Narayan Murthy, and others, have their lady luck on their side, just as there is a woman behind every successful man. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, is one such business tycoon. Usha Mittal is Mittal's wife, the second-richest metal and mining billionaire in India with a net worth of $16.5 billion (Rs 1,36,700 crore).

Who is Usha Mittal?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the CEO of ArcelorMittal, the second-largest steel producer in the world, got married to Usha Mittal. Usha lives in the United Kingdom with her family. Vanisha Mittal and Aditya Mittal are Usha and Lakshmi's two happy kids. She has been included on Forbes' list of "Wives of Billionaires."

Her ability to govern and make decisions in the absence of the management board of directors was established by a resolution adopted by ArcelorMittal in 2017. According to media reports, the major choice was made since she donated 15 of her valuable years to her husband's business. She also supports women's education in India and is the inspiration behind the Usha Mittal Institute of Technology.

How did Lakshmi and Usha Mittal meet?

The power couple barely had two meetings before being engaged and their marriage was an arranged one. Mittal said that he and Usha had a chance encounter for tea at a Calcutta Club one evening during an interview with Simi Garewal.

Usha revealed that after their initial phone call, she fell in love with him. Just two weeks before to the threat, he had phoned Lakshmi, and they had a lengthy conversation.

Usha returned to her hometown of Banaras following their engagement, and Mittal stated that he welcomes her as a partner in a letter to her. Usha shared the line in the letter that most moved her: "Keep smiling always."