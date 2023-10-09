This man started his career as CA, now leads Rs 81,041 crore govt company as MD, CEO

He has worked in three banks -- Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank.

Atul Goel is an Indian businessman who started his career in 1992 as a Chartered Accountant (CA) at Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank). Thirty-one years later, the man is now heading the public-sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The 58-year-old took charge of the top position in the bank in February 2022.

The bank, founded in May 1894, has a market capitalisation of Rs 81,041 crore as of October 9, 2023. The share price of the bank was Rs 73.15 on Monday. Goel has three decades of professional experience in the banking sector. He worked in three banks -- Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank.

Before joining PNB, he held the position of Managing Director & CEO of UCO Bank. Goel joined Union Bank of India in October 2016 as Executive Director and worked there till November 2021. He holds a degree from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Goel has also attended prestigious training programmes conducted by various prestigious institutions.

He was a Director on the Board of the New India Assurance Co. Ltd from October 2019 to December 2021. He has handled key areas covering a vast spectrum of banking operations, especially as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He also headed the Mumbai Zone of erstwhile Allahabad Bank. He served as Director of All Bank Finance Limited.

READ | Meet IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal, wife of ex-IAS Abhishek Singh, who cracked UPSC with AIR 20