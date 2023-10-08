Meet IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal, wife of ex-IAS Abhishek Singh, who cracked UPSC with AIR 20

IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal is known for her fearless stance against corruption.

UPSC success story: Clearing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS and IPS officer is a dream for many. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam, but only a few could crack it. Some candidates crack the exam in their first attempt but couldn't get their desired rank IAS. For that, they appear again to become IAS. One such person is IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2009.

Durga Shakti Nagpal is an IAS officer of the 2010 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. She is currently posted as District Magistrate (DM) of Banda, UP. She is known for her fearless stance against corruption.

IAS Nagpal began her career in the Punjab cadre of the IAS. But in August 2012, she moved to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) cadre as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Noida, after marrying IAS Abhishek Singh.

In her first attempt, she cracked UPSC and was allotted Indian Revenue Service. However, she chose to take the UPSC exam another time. In her second attempt, she became an IAS officer. IAS Nagpal is married to Abhishek Singh, who is an IAS officer of the 2011 batch. He recently quit from civil services. The duo met during their preparation for the UPSC examinations in 2009. The couple have two children.

She belongs to Agra and her father is a retired government officer. She graduated from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University in 2007 with an undergraduate degree in computer engineering. IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal and Abhishek Singh are a power couple whose glamorous life often grabs headlines.

