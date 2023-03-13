Shark Tank India 2: CarDekho CEO Amit Jain makes biggest offer in show’s history, know what the startup is

Shark Tank India 2: CarDekho CEO Amit Jain makes biggest offer in show’s history (File photo)

Shark Tank India Season 2 has seen some of the most innovative and unique startup companies and entrepreneurs pitching their products to the sharks on the show, but one such company stood out from the crowd and received one of the biggest deals in the history of the show. The company is named Unstop.

There are a total of six judges in the second season of Shark Tank India – Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain – four of which ended up pitching for a deal in the unique startup Unstop, which helps companies hire their dream employees.

A recent episode of Shark Tank India S2 is one for the books, as Unstop's Founder and CEO, Ankit Aggarwal, tossed his unique and compelling pitch to the Sharks. Among them is the beloved shark Aman Gupta, who after listening to the pitch said in jest, “Unstop, stop!”

As Ankit made his case for why he wanted all five sharks on board, Aman couldn't help but be impressed by Unstop's potential for success. And when Ankit revealed the company's impressive profits and branding strategy, Aman was hooked.

While Aman Gupta remained extremely interested in the company, CarDekho CEO and Shark Amit Jain ended up making the biggest offer in the history of Shark Tank India – Rs 5 crore for 10 percent equity of the company.

While the Shark Tank judges had a variety of deals in store for Unstop, the company’s founder Ankit Aggarwal convinced four Sharks - Amit, Anupam, Aman, and Namita – to put in a deal of a whopping Rs 2 crore for 5 percent equity in the company.

Unstop is a startup company that offers opportunities to colleges and institutes to boost their student recruitment, connecting colleges, talent, recruiters and others for exciting career opportunities and boosting up important skills.

