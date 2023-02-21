Search icon
Aman Gupta alerts customers on fake boAT products, here's how to identify original items

Aman Gupta, Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder posted an awareness message for customers to stop buying ‘boAt products’ from fake websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

With the advancement of technology in the current era, the sale of fake goods and other products over the internet has become a common thing. Several online retailers con customers by selling “fake products” under the names of well-known companies. There are several ways that con customers use to manipulate customers. They send them messages and links attached to them and influence them into buying the goods. Instead of genuine goods, they sell reproductions and imitations.

Aman Gupta, the boAt co-founder on February 20, issued a warning to customers not to purchase "boAt products" from phoney websites that represent themselves as selling the real thing on his official Twitter account.

Shark Tank India judge Aman tweets, “I used to feel nice when fakes came out offline as it was like the brand was finally being recognized. Now it's a major hassle because consumers buy it believing it's genuine, which is not good for them or for the brand.”

He further apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused to them. He also encourages customers to report counterfeit websites immediately. 

Aman shares an email address- cyberfraudhelpline@imaginemarketingindia.com to report fake websites. He assures that his team is looking and taking action against such unfair practices.

How to identify fake and real products?

  • When in doubt, contact or check out the website of the manufacturer of the genuine product. 
  • Always check the instruction manual.
  • Before making the payment check the name of the receiver.
  • Check logos and trademarks of the product.
  • Examine and inspect the packaging and quality of the product.
  • If received a message with a link provided in the text, always click after confirming if it's an official website link or not.

 

